Ireland's Ian Henderson, top left, wins the line out against Wales' Jake Ball during the Six Nations rugby union international between Ireland and Wal... Ireland's Ian Henderson, top left, wins the line out against Wales' Jake Ball during the Six Nations rugby union international between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Wales' Wyn Jones, left, is tackled by Ireland's CJ Stander during the Six Nations rugby union international between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Sta... Wales' Wyn Jones, left, is tackled by Ireland's CJ Stander during the Six Nations rugby union international between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Gareth Davies reclaimed the scrumhalf spot for Wales from Tomos Williams for the Six Nations rugby match against France on Saturday.

Williams started Wales’ first two games of the tournament, a win over Italy and a loss to Ireland, while Davies recovered from injury.

Davies, the first-choice No. 9 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, came off the bench against Ireland and took his place in a starting XV that contained two changes on Thursday.

Ross Moriarty came in at blindside flanker in place of Aaron Wainwright, who dropped to the bench alongside Williams.

Winger Josh Adams was forced off with a hip injury against Ireland, but a two-week break until round three has allowed the top try scorer at the Rugby World Cup to recover and keep his place.

Dan Biggar has completed the return-to-play protocols after sustaining a knock to the head in the match in Dublin and took his place at flyhalf.

France has won both of its opening games, against England and Italy.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Jake Ball, Dillon Lewis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Rob Evans, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Aaron Wainwright, Tomos Williams, Jarrod Evans, Johnny McNicholl.

