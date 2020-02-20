TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As measures tighten to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Feb. 19) announced that universities can deny admission to any international students who insist on transiting through China, Hong Kong, and Macau on their way to Taiwan.

Students from China, Hong Kong, and Macau have already been barred entry to Taiwan since Feb. 11. Students from those areas who came to Taiwan before the ban went into effect are still subject to home quarantine.

Foreign nationals who have stayed in or traveled to China since Feb. 7 or up to two weeks prior are also banned from entering the country. Foreigners who already have a valid residence permit may enter Taiwan even if they have traveled to China over that time frame, but they are required to carry out a self-isolation spanning 14 days at their residence upon their return.

International students from other countries are not subject to any bans or quarantines. As long as they do not transit through China, Hong Kong, and Macau, they will be admitted into the country without the need for quarantine.

However, in the event an international student insists on transiting through those three areas before arriving in Taiwan, the MOE says universities have the right to deny their admission, reported Liberty Times. The MOE said the new directive was given as there are already 2,500 Hong Kong, Macau, overseas compatriots, and other foreign students who are undergoing quarantine and have already stretched the resources of universities to the limit, reported UDN.

For those who are already under quarantine, any student who violates the restrictions could face a fine of between NT$10,000 (US$330) to NT$150,000.