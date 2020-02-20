  1. Home
US CDC puts Taiwan on coronavirus community spread list

No travel notice for Taiwan necessary: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/20 15:05
Visitor at Miaoli County Government having his temperature measured.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States included Taiwan on its list of destinations with an apparent community spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), reports said Thursday (Feb. 20).

On its travel information page, the CDC posted a Warning Level 3 travel notice for China, meaning travelers should avoid all non-essential trips to the communist country. Hong Kong has received a Watch Level 1 notice, which advises visitors to exercise “usual precautions.”

The CDC then goes on to list areas with apparent community spreads, mentioning Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“Community spread means people have been infected with the virus, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected,” the CDC said.

However, it added that “The extent of virus spread is not sustained or widespread enough to meet the criteria for a travel notice.”

The agency did not mention why it included Taiwan on the list. Late on Wednesday (Feb. 19), the island confirmed its 24th case of coronavirus, a woman in her 60s who had not left the country in the past two years.
