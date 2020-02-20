TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Dozens of parliamentarians from 10 Latin American nations have formed a “Formosa Club” intended to promote a relationship with Taiwan, and they have voiced their support for the island’s inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO).

A total of 67 lawmakers from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Mexico have formed a Latin American version of the Formosa Club, said Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), director-general of the foreign ministry’s Department of Latin American Affairs, at a press briefing on Thursday (Feb. 20). They have signed a petition letter addressing the WHO to express concern about the island nation’s continual exclusion from the United Nation’s health agency, according to Yui.

The letter said Taiwan should be allowed to take part in the World Health Assembly, scheduled for May, and WHO-related meetings as an observer.

The Latin American group is the second cross-national pro-Taiwan congressional caucus that has been established, following the formation of the Formosa Club by parliamentarians of the European Union, France, Germany, and Britain last year. Yui noted that members of the Latin American club come from 10 countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Taiwan with the sole exception of Paraguay.

Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Tsao (曹立傑) was invited to the inaugural ceremony of the Latin American Formosa Club last December, said Yui. He cited a joint-statement signed during the ceremony as saying that the members had agreed to promote a closer cooperative relationship that benefits all the nations included.

Support from Latin America for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations has increased recently, according to Yui. He said nearly 700 lawmakers from non-ally nations in the region have spoken up in favor of Taiwan’s inclusion in such agencies as the UN, WHO, International Civil Aviation Organization, and Interpol since last year.