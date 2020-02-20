TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan's schools are set to open next week amid fears of a domestic outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced strict guidelines in the event any students are diagnosed with the disease.

On Thursday (Feb. 20), with the approval of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), the MOE announced its standards for the suspension of classes. Classes and schools that are designated for suspension due to the discovery of a confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be shut down for 14 days.

High Schools and below:

If one teacher or student is listed as a confirmed case of COVID-19 by the CECC, their classes will be suspended. If two or more teachers or students are confirmed to have contracted the disease, all classes in the entire school will be suspended.

If one-third of schools in a township or city are shut down due to infections, all schools will be closed.

Colleges and universities:

If one teacher or student is listed as a confirmed case of COVID-19 by the CECC, all the courses they taught or attended will be canceled. If two or more teachers or students are confirmed to have contracted the disease, the school (district) will halt classes.

The MOE pointed out that at all levels of education, it will be necessary to evaluate the results of an investigation into the infection before determining the length of the suspension of classes.