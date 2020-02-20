  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

2 cases of Wuhan virus would force school closure: Taiwan MOE

1 Wuhan virus diagnosis will lead to suspension of class, 2 results in school closure: Taiwan MOE

  8985
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/20 14:48
(Hsinchu City Government photo)

(Hsinchu City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan's schools are set to open next week amid fears of a domestic outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced strict guidelines in the event any students are diagnosed with the disease.

On Thursday (Feb. 20), with the approval of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), the MOE announced its standards for the suspension of classes. Classes and schools that are designated for suspension due to the discovery of a confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be shut down for 14 days.

High Schools and below:

If one teacher or student is listed as a confirmed case of COVID-19 by the CECC, their classes will be suspended. If two or more teachers or students are confirmed to have contracted the disease, all classes in the entire school will be suspended.

If one-third of schools in a township or city are shut down due to infections, all schools will be closed.

Colleges and universities:

If one teacher or student is listed as a confirmed case of COVID-19 by the CECC, all the courses they taught or attended will be canceled. If two or more teachers or students are confirmed to have contracted the disease, the school (district) will halt classes.

The MOE pointed out that at all levels of education, it will be necessary to evaluate the results of an investigation into the infection before determining the length of the suspension of classes.
school closures
school opening
schools
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirous
coronavirus outbreak
Novel Coronavirus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Like a cornered animal, the Chinese Communist Party is lashing out at everyone
Like a cornered animal, the Chinese Communist Party is lashing out at everyone
2020/02/21 06:12
Taiwan hopeful about self-producing COVID-19 cure remdesivir
Taiwan hopeful about self-producing COVID-19 cure remdesivir
2020/02/20 18:27
Taiwan’s first COVID-19 death confirmed to have come into contact with an infected person
Taiwan’s first COVID-19 death confirmed to have come into contact with an infected person
2020/02/20 18:18
Wuhan coronavirus must be contained by end of February for corporate survival
Wuhan coronavirus must be contained by end of February for corporate survival
2020/02/20 17:35
Taiwan may sentence coronavirus quarantine violators to up to 2 years in prison
Taiwan may sentence coronavirus quarantine violators to up to 2 years in prison
2020/02/20 17:34