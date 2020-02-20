Two elderly passengers who were on board the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess near Tokyo have died, Japanese media reported Thursday.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing government sources, the victims were a woman and a man in their 80s. The reports have not been confirmed by the Health Ministry.

The vessel had been quarantined since February 3. More than 620 of the passengers were infected with the virus.

Some 443 passengers disembarked from the ship on Wednesday, after testing negative for COVID-19 and not showing symptoms during the 14-day quarantine period.

A complete evacuation of the Diamond Princess is expected to take at least three more days.

This is a developing story, more details to come…

jcg/nm (Reuters, AFP)