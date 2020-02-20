  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan bans Italian pork to prevent African swine fever

Taiwan to issue NT$200,000 fine to travelers found in violation of new regulation

  1169
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/20 11:37
Taiwan bans Italian pork due to African Swine Fever. 

Taiwan bans Italian pork due to African Swine Fever.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) announced Wednesday (Feb. 19) that live pigs and pork products from Italy will no longer be permitted into the country.

The bureau said that the decision was made after officials conducted "a rolling assessment of the international outbreak of African swine fever (ASF)." It pointed out that there are signs suggesting the ASF epidemic is escalating on the Italian island of Sardinia and that the bureau has decided not to risk importing pork from the European country, reported CNA.

The BAPHIQ added that travelers are not allowed to bring undeclared Italian pork products into Taiwan and warned that any individuals violating the regulation will be issued an NT$200,000 (US$6,629) fine for their first offense and an NT$1 million for their second. The bureau said it will lift the ban once Italy is declared clear of ASF, reported New Talk.

Although the ban was primarily aimed at preventing ASF from spreading to Taiwan, many netizens and political experts suspect that it was payback for the Italian government suspending flights from Taiwan until April 28 due to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) fears. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has expressed disappointment in Italy's decision to follow information provided by the World Health Organization listing Taiwan as a province of China.
Pork imports
pork product
Italy
African swine fever

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese man tackles coronavirus-related racism in Italy
Chinese man tackles coronavirus-related racism in Italy
2020/02/06 16:08
Taiwan summons Italian ambassador over flight ban
Taiwan summons Italian ambassador over flight ban
2020/02/03 16:09
Taiwanese airlines worried about reports of Italian flight ban over coronavirus
Taiwanese airlines worried about reports of Italian flight ban over coronavirus
2020/01/31 20:50
Taiwan mobilizes 300 extra staff to stop African swine fever during Lunar New Year
Taiwan mobilizes 300 extra staff to stop African swine fever during Lunar New Year
2020/01/08 14:58
Vietnam-made pork liver paste pulled in Taiwan over African swine fever fears
Vietnam-made pork liver paste pulled in Taiwan over African swine fever fears
2019/12/25 17:22