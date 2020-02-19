  1. Home
District health centers in Taipei will begin to sell surgical masks on Feb 21

Starting Thursday, children will be eligible for four face masks every seven days

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/19 21:00

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All district health centers in Taipei City except Wenshan and Beitou will begin to sell surgical masks under the name-based system on Friday (Feb. 21), Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said on Wednesday, according to CNA.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in late December 2019, there has been a shortage of surgical masks with the demand far surpassing the supply. Therefore, Taiwan’s Executive Yuan began to enforce the name-based system for supply and purchase of surgical masks on Feb. 6, allowing the public to purchase surgical masks from National Health Insurance-contracted pharmacies and later from district health centers across the country.

District health centers in Taipei were at first not included in the locations permitted; however, soon they will be treated equally. Starting Friday, 10 district health centers in Taipei, barring Wenshan and Beitou, will be supplied daily with 400 adult and 200 child-size masks.

Wenshan and Beitou health centers will begin to sell face masks at a later date, Huang added.

Meanwhile, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that starting Thursday, children will be eligible for four face masks every seven days as a result of increased production and school re-openings. However, the rules for purchasing adult face masks will remain the same, allowing for two adult masks every seven days.
