TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All district health centers in Taipei City except Wenshan and Beitou will begin to sell surgical masks under the name-based system on Friday (Feb. 21), Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said on Wednesday, according to CNA.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in late December 2019, there has been a shortage of surgical masks with the demand far surpassing the supply. Therefore, Taiwan’s Executive Yuan began to enforce the name-based system for supply and purchase of surgical masks on Feb. 6, allowing the public to purchase surgical masks from National Health Insurance-contracted pharmacies and later from district health centers across the country.

District health centers in Taipei were at first not included in the locations permitted; however, soon they will be treated equally. Starting Friday, 10 district health centers in Taipei, barring Wenshan and Beitou, will be supplied daily with 400 adult and 200 child-size masks.

Wenshan and Beitou health centers will begin to sell face masks at a later date, Huang added.

Meanwhile, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that starting Thursday, children will be eligible for four face masks every seven days as a result of increased production and school re-openings. However, the rules for purchasing adult face masks will remain the same, allowing for two adult masks every seven days.