Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Nantou County in central Taiwan at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 19).

The latest quake’s epicenter was located in the town of Puli, 33.5 kilometers northeast of the Nantou County Government, according to the Central Weather Bureau. The tremor struck at a depth of 16.3 kilometers.

The quake registered an intensity of 3 on Taiwan’s 7-point scale at Mount Hehuan, a popular tourist destination and one of the rare spots in Taiwan where locals can witness snowfall.

Nantou County was at the center of one of the most devastating earthquakes in recent Taiwanese history, when more than 2,400 people were killed in the wake of a magnitude 7.3 tremor on September 21, 1999.