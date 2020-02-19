Next Magazine issued its final print edition in 2018. Next Magazine issued its final print edition in 2018. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Next Magazine, the weekly famous for using paparazzi tactics to uncover scandals and liaisons, is about to fold after 19 years in Taiwan, the rival China Times Want Want Group reported Wednesday (Feb. 19).

Next and the Apple Daily were first founded in Hong Kong by clothing magnate Jimmy Lai (黎智英) before launching Taiwanese versions in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

Over the years, both publications angered many politicians, entertainers, and business people with their reports. Their journalists often waited outside subjects’ homes overnight or shot pictures of them coming and going from motels or driving with strangers.

Apple, whose publication will reportedly not be affected, and Next were the targets of numerous legal cases.

In March 2018, Next ceased its print edition and switched to an online-only format.

Even that will now be halted by the end of February, the CTWANT website reported. Reportedly, management had been planning to announce the end to staff at a meeting scheduled for Thursday (Feb. 20).