Taiwan reports its 23rd case of Wuhan coronavirus

23rd case of Wuhan coronavirus is sister of limo driver from central Taiwan

  5705
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/19 16:17
CECC chief Chen Shih-chung.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced the 23rd case of Wuhan coronavirus infection and the latest patient is the sister of the limo driver who was the first in Taiwan to succumb to the disease.

On Wednesday afternoon, Health and Welfare Minister and head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the 23rd confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is a 60-year-old woman. Chen said that she is the younger sister of the 61-year-old limousine driver living in central Taiwan who died from the disease on Feb. 15.

Chen said that 189 people that have come in contact with the driver have tested negative for the disease, while 24 are still awaiting the results of the screening. CECC experts believe that the driver transmitted the disease to relatives during a family gathering, with the latest case bringing the total number of infections within the family to five, including the driver, his 80-year-old mother, brother, nephew-in-law, and now sister.
Wuhan coronavirus
Wuhan virus
coronavirous
Novel Coronavirus
COVID-10
coronavirus outbreak

