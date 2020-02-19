TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Late Taiwan Cherry blossoms and double-flowered cherry blossoms are blooming on Yangmingshan to coincide with the 2020 Yangmingshan Flower Festival, which opened last Saturday (Feb. 15) and will run through Mar. 22, according to a news release on Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO).

The PSLO said that cherry blossoms are concentrated around the second parking lot, the Flower Clock, the fountain at the Yangming Park, the visitor center, and along Sec. 1 of Hushan Road (湖山路). In addition to cherry blossoms, azaleas are also blooming in the Yangming Park. The office also advised the public to consult the Yangminshan flower festival's website for more details about the bloom.

Floriculture Experiment Center director Sung Fu-hua (宋馥華) said that due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, some adjustments have been made to this year’s activities, including the replacement of all food stalls at the flower sites with arts and craft stalls and street artists as well as the cancellation of the parade for the 228 holiday. There will also be a flower dance competition on Mar. 14, Sung added.

As traffic control will be enforced throughout the flower festival period, members of the public are advised to take public transportation. They are advised to take Bus 260 or Red 5 at MRT Shilin Station or take Bus 230 at MRT Beitou Station.

Bus Information:

1. Holiday bus routes:

Bus 128 (MRT Shipai Station – Flower Clock – Yangmingshan 2nd Parking Lot), Bus 129 (MRT Beitou Station – Flower Clock - Yangmingshan 2nd Parking Lot), Bus 111 (Xinzhuang - Yangmingshan 2nd Parking Lot)

2. Daily bus routes:

Bus 130 (Yangmingshan 2nd Parking Lot – Flower Clock – Yangmingshuwu),Bus 131 (Yangmingshan 2nd Parking Lot - Flower Clock – Yangmingshuwu – Zhuzihu), Bus 681 (Donghu - Yangmingshan 2nd Parking Lot), Red 5 (MRT Jiantan Station – Yangmingshn Bus Station)

(陽明山花季 website video)



(陽明山花季 Facebook photos)