Australia's former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has claimed that Malaysian authorities believe the MH370 flight, which went missing with 239 people on board, was downed by the pilot in a murder-suicide plot.

The Beijing bound Malaysia Airlines jet went missing on March 8, 2014, after taking off from Kuala Lumpur.

"My understanding from the very top level of the Malaysian government is that from very, very early on here they thought it was a murder-suicide by the pilot," Abbott, Australia's prime minister at the time, said in a show that will air in full later on Wednesday.

Australia played a large role in the 12,000 square kilometer (4,630 square mile) search in the Indian Ocean, the largest in aviation history, which came up empty.

"I'm not going to say who said to whom but let me reiterate — I want to be absolutely crystal clear — it was understood at the highest levels that this was almost certainly murder-suicide by the pilot," Abbott said in an excerpt from the Sky News documentary released ahead of broadcast.

Cause of disappearance unknown

A two-year international effort led by Malaysia, China and Australia to carry out a roughly $130 million (€120 million) underwater search in the Indian Ocean which ended in January 2017. A US exploration firm Ocean Infinity launched a private hunt the following year but that too ended after several months of scouring the seabed without success.

The MH370 disappearance since fueled widespread public speculation and is one of the greatest aviation mysteries. The theory that the veteran pilot, a man named Zaharie Ahmad Shah, suspected to be mentally troubled, went rogue and downed the plane has been strongly rejected by his family and friends.

One such incident is widely believed to have taken place in recent years in Europe, involving Germanwings Flight 9525 and its pilot Andreas Lubitz. However, his father also disputed the conclusion.

A 2018 report by Malaysian authorities concluded that the investigating team was "unable to determine the real cause for the disappearance of MH370." The report, however, suggested a lapse by air traffic control and said the course of the plane was changed manually.

A new search?

Earlier this month, Malaysia said it was yet to decide on whether to launch a new search for MH370, following a report suggesting fresh efforts to find the vanished plane may begin. The country’s transport ministry, in a statement, said that it had not received any new evidence warranting the initiation of a new search.

"However, the ministry will review any new evidence that it officially receives," it said in a statement.

