Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 19), the fourth major tremor to hit Hualien County since Saturday (Feb. 15).

The latest quake struck at a depth of 7 kilometers, in the township of Shoufeng 14.6 km southwest of the Hualien County Government, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The quake registered an intensity of 4 on Taiwan’s 7-point scale in the communities of Yanliao, Shuilian and Tongmen, and an intensity of 3 in Hualien City.

It was not immediately known whether it was an aftershock of the magnitude 5.5 quake which hit the same region Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. and was felt almost islandwide. The first shock was followed by a 5.1 quake within five minutes.

In the early hours of Sunday (Feb. 16) morning, a magnitude 4.9 tremor struck the Hualien area.