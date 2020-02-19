TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese rapper Dwagie (大支) has recorded a rap video that excoriates the World Health Organization (WHO) for excluding Taiwan to placate China as the Wuhan coronavirus spreads.

Throughout the song, Dwagie sarcastically repeats an amalgam of WHO's mottos "Health for all, while leaving no one behind," to highlight the fact that Taiwan has indeed been left behind without membership to the organization during the crisis. In an interview with EBC, Dwagie said, "Health is a basic human right, a universal value, and does not differ based on race, religion, political beliefs, economic or social circumstances. This is the main reason for this song."

Dwagie's lyrics point out that, "[Taiwan] is the first non-[WHO] member nation to extract a coronavirus sample safely from a patient. But due to China's influence and all the hatred that's rooted in, they keep on asking WHO's Taiwan?" Dwagie mocks WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom for obsequiously thanking China for "no deaths outside the country," which is no longer the case now that the virus has led to six deaths outside of China.

The rapper then questions the veracity of Communist China's current data regarding infections, especially since the method for calculating them has been changed on numerous occasions in recent weeks. He asks, "If we can't trust what they say, how can we protect our lovers?"

Dwagie mocks the WHO's current relationship with China by suggesting that the organization's name should be changed to "Winnie Happy Organization." He points out that even if Taiwan is excluded from the group, it is still on the front lines of the war against the disease and has a strong track record of helping other countries during other disasters, from hurricanes to Ebola.