  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tells WHO to not be 'kidnapped' by China after Mauritius ban

After Mauritius bans Taiwanese travelers, MOFA tells World Health Organization to not be 'kidnapped' by China

  6551
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/19 12:15
Joanne Ou.

Joanne Ou. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After reports surfaced that Mauritius had included Taiwan in its ban on passengers arriving from China, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to avoid being "kidnapped" by China.

On Feb. 14, the Philippines lifted a ban on travel to and from Taiwan it had imposed due to concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus while keeping it in place for China, Hong Kong, and Macau. However, according to an announcement by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) released on Monday (Feb. 17), five countries continue to include Taiwan in their China travel bans.

The countries include Mauritius, Bangladesh, Mongolia, the Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu. Mauritius is the most recent of the five to ban Taiwanese travelers.

On Monday (Feb. 17), Ou said Taiwan's representative office in South Africa had received reports that Mauritius had imposed a ban on anyone who resides in or has been to "Chinese Taipei" (Taiwan) in the past 14 days. Ou said that MOFA had expressed its great dissatisfaction with Mauritius' policy, which was clearly influenced by the WHO, because it erroneously labels Taiwan as part of China's epidemic area, reported Liberty Times.

Ou said that listing Taiwan as such causes confusion in other countries. She said that the ministry is continuing to negotiate with Mauritius on lifting this ban, explain the effectiveness of Taiwan's epidemic prevention efforts to other countries, and attempt to convince the IATA to correct its inaccurate information.

The spokeswoman then said that MOFA also calls on the WHO to not be "politically kidnapped" by China, reported SET News. Ou said that it should be clearly recognized that Taiwan is not a Chinese epidemic area based on scientific analysis.
WHO
World Health Organization
Joanne Ou
China bullying
Beijing bullying
Wuhan coronavirus
Wuhan virus
COVID-19
coronavirus outbreak

RELATED ARTICLES

Like a cornered animal, the Chinese Communist Party is lashing out at everyone
Like a cornered animal, the Chinese Communist Party is lashing out at everyone
2020/02/21 06:12
Taiwan hopeful about self-producing COVID-19 cure remdesivir
Taiwan hopeful about self-producing COVID-19 cure remdesivir
2020/02/20 18:27
Taiwan’s first COVID-19 death confirmed to have come into contact with an infected person
Taiwan’s first COVID-19 death confirmed to have come into contact with an infected person
2020/02/20 18:18
Wuhan coronavirus must be contained by end of February for corporate survival
Wuhan coronavirus must be contained by end of February for corporate survival
2020/02/20 17:35
Taiwan may sentence coronavirus quarantine violators to up to 2 years in prison
Taiwan may sentence coronavirus quarantine violators to up to 2 years in prison
2020/02/20 17:34