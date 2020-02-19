TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Media outlets in Honduras report that a Honduran woman is suspected to have contracted the Wuhan coronavirus while traveling in Taiwan.

The 52-year-old woman arrived in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa on Tuesday (Feb. 18) after flying from Taiwan. Although health authorities have not confirmed that she contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), she is currently undergoing testing for the disease.

The Honduran newspaper La Prensa reported that the woman had gone on vacation in Taiwan and connected through Los Angeles and El Salvador before boarding Avianca Flight 454 for Tegucigalpa's Toncontín International Airport on Tuesday. She is currently being treated as a "suspected case," as she presented symptoms such as a cough, runny nose, and sneezing.

In addition, she reported that on Feb. 2, she was on a train in Taiwan with a person with respiratory symptoms, reported Prensa Libre. The woman was referred to the National Cardiopulmonary Institute for laboratory tests, the results of which should be available within the next 24 hours.

Solo Noticias reported that the woman had started her trip to Asia in early January and that she had also stopped in Shanghai and Singapore. Passengers who took Avianca Flight 454 have been placed under a 14-day quarantine and are being monitored by Honduran health authorities.

Honduras is one of Taiwan's few remaining diplomatic allies in Central America. Neighboring El Salvador cut ties with Taiwan in favor of China in September of last year.