TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A furniture company in Taichung has suspended operations and quarantined its personnel after an employee was allegedly diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus.

The Taichung Environmental Protection Bureau announced that a furniture company in the city's Tanzi District is halting operations until March 1 after family members of one of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reported Broadcasting Corporation of China. The bureau said that 58 of its employees have been placed under quarantine for two weeks and that personnel have been dispatched to disinfect the factory.

The company issued its notice of closure on Monday (Feb. 17). Health and Welfare Minister and head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), on Tuesday (Feb. 18) said that 58 people connected with the nephew-in-law of the 61-year-old limo driver living in central Taiwan who died from the disease, have been placed under "home isolation," reported CNA.

Although Chen did not directly say whether the nephew-in-law worked at the factory and the plant's owner is refusing to comment on the matter, many are surmising that he was indeed an employee there. Chen confirmed that all 58 people had tested negative for the virus.