NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|60
|37
|11
|12
|86
|199
|146
|Tampa Bay
|60
|40
|15
|5
|85
|215
|159
|Washington
|59
|37
|17
|5
|79
|208
|180
|Pittsburgh
|57
|36
|15
|6
|78
|191
|152
|N.Y. Islanders
|58
|33
|19
|6
|72
|167
|159
|Columbus
|60
|30
|18
|12
|72
|155
|150
|Philadelphia
|59
|32
|20
|7
|71
|193
|177
|Carolina
|58
|33
|21
|4
|70
|189
|163
|Toronto
|60
|31
|21
|8
|70
|211
|199
|Florida
|59
|31
|22
|6
|68
|206
|201
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|30
|24
|4
|64
|189
|181
|Buffalo
|59
|27
|24
|8
|62
|171
|183
|Montreal
|61
|27
|26
|8
|62
|184
|188
|New Jersey
|58
|22
|26
|10
|54
|162
|204
|Ottawa
|59
|20
|28
|11
|51
|156
|200
|Detroit
|61
|14
|43
|4
|32
|123
|229
|St. Louis
|59
|32
|17
|10
|74
|187
|172
|Dallas
|59
|34
|19
|6
|74
|161
|151
|Colorado
|58
|33
|18
|7
|73
|206
|164
|Edmonton
|59
|32
|21
|6
|70
|190
|183
|Vegas
|61
|31
|22
|8
|70
|192
|185
|Vancouver
|59
|32
|22
|5
|69
|191
|180
|Calgary
|61
|31
|24
|6
|68
|180
|190
|Arizona
|62
|30
|24
|8
|68
|172
|167
|Nashville
|58
|29
|22
|7
|65
|189
|187
|Winnipeg
|60
|30
|25
|5
|65
|179
|181
|Minnesota
|58
|27
|24
|7
|61
|176
|187
|Chicago
|59
|26
|25
|8
|60
|176
|188
|San Jose
|59
|26
|29
|4
|56
|155
|194
|Anaheim
|59
|24
|28
|7
|55
|155
|186
|Los Angeles
|59
|21
|33
|5
|47
|145
|187
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Arizona 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Florida 5, San Jose 3
Calgary 6, Anaheim 4
Vegas 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, OT
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.