TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A company in Taichung City instructed all of its employees to quarantine themselves at home until Mar. 1 because a family member of a company employee is confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, United Daily News (UDN) reported on Tuesday (Feb. 18).

Meanwhile, Taichung’s Environmental Protection Bureau dispatched a truck on Tuesday morning to disinfect the area surrounding the company, according to the report. Bureau personnel in full protection gear carefully sprayed disinfectant all over the area, including on lawns in the vicinity, the report said.

The bureau was cited by the news outlet as saying that information related to infections within the company is to be issued by the central government. The bureau added that the company, which has 50 to 60 employees, has complied with quarantine requirements by suspending operations and that all the employees are now quarantining themselves at home.

The bureau also said that the Taichung City Government will continue to monitor the condition of all the employees.

Later Tuesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center confirmed that all 58 employees had tested negative for the virus.