TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Workers furloughed due to the impact of the Wuhan virus will receive up to NT$18,960 (US$629) a month in subsidies, according to Taiwan’s labor authorities.

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) is slated to publish an amended version of a “recharge program” on Friday (Feb. 21) aimed to provide financial assistance to laborers who are forced to curtail their work hours or take unpaid leave as a result of the economic ramifications of the outbreak.

Affected individuals are invited to participate in training courses conducted by the government, with registration running from Feb. 21 through Aug. 31. Participants will be paid NT$158 per hour, the statutory minimum wage, and each individual can enlist in a maximum of 120 hours of training.

The classes will be held until the end of this year. Interested employees are advised to call the hotline at 0800-777888 or visit the TaiwanJobs website.

Businesses across the board are feeling the impact of the virus. Companies spanning the accommodation, manufacturing, and construction industries are filing applications requesting that their furlough measures be granted, wrote UDN.