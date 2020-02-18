  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Businesses in eastern Taiwan county issue coupons to counter coronavirus effect

Taitung Tourism Association encourages travel to Taitung, reminds public there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 there

  1918
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/18 16:58
(Taitung Tourism Association photo)

(Taitung Tourism Association photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s economy takes a hit from the Wuhan virus (COVID-19) outbreak, businesses in the eastern county of Taitung are helping to counteract the impact by issuing coupons.

The Taitung coupons (台東消費券), which are good throughout March, have values of NT$500 (US$16), NT$300, NT$100, and NT$50. When making purchases at participating businesses, customers can access the coupons on the Taitung Tourism Association’s (台東縣觀光協會) Line account or download them from its Facebook account and then produce them at businesses to cash in them, according to a news release on the Taitung County travel website on Tuesday (Feb. 18).

The news release encouraged the public to travel to Taitung, saying that there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, which at 61.75 people per square kilometer is the least dense in Taiwan. Taitung's verdant mountains, beautiful coasts, scenic valleys, clean water, and pure air coupled with the congenial March weather make Taitung the best place on the island for avoiding the virus, the release said.

For a list of Taitung businesses participating in the program and the coupons and conditions they accept, refer to the release (Chinese).
COVID-19
Taitung
coupons

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan hopeful about self-producing COVID-19 cure remdesivir
Taiwan hopeful about self-producing COVID-19 cure remdesivir
2020/02/20 18:27
Taiwan’s first COVID-19 death confirmed to have come into contact with an infected person
Taiwan’s first COVID-19 death confirmed to have come into contact with an infected person
2020/02/20 18:18
Wuhan coronavirus must be contained by end of February for corporate survival
Wuhan coronavirus must be contained by end of February for corporate survival
2020/02/20 17:35
Taiwan may sentence coronavirus quarantine violators to up to 2 years in prison
Taiwan may sentence coronavirus quarantine violators to up to 2 years in prison
2020/02/20 17:34
Taiwanese woman rejected by 10 dentists after returning from Hokkaido
Taiwanese woman rejected by 10 dentists after returning from Hokkaido
2020/02/20 17:31