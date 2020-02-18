TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s economy takes a hit from the Wuhan virus (COVID-19) outbreak, businesses in the eastern county of Taitung are helping to counteract the impact by issuing coupons.

The Taitung coupons (台東消費券), which are good throughout March, have values of NT$500 (US$16), NT$300, NT$100, and NT$50. When making purchases at participating businesses, customers can access the coupons on the Taitung Tourism Association’s (台東縣觀光協會) Line account or download them from its Facebook account and then produce them at businesses to cash in them, according to a news release on the Taitung County travel website on Tuesday (Feb. 18).

The news release encouraged the public to travel to Taitung, saying that there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, which at 61.75 people per square kilometer is the least dense in Taiwan. Taitung's verdant mountains, beautiful coasts, scenic valleys, clean water, and pure air coupled with the congenial March weather make Taitung the best place on the island for avoiding the virus, the release said.

For a list of Taitung businesses participating in the program and the coupons and conditions they accept, refer to the release (Chinese).