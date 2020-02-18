  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan hotels shutter entire floors amid coronavirus outbreak

Hotel managers still expect a rebound in April

  6144
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/18 15:52
The Grand Hi-Lai Hotel in Kaohsiung. 

The Grand Hi-Lai Hotel in Kaohsiung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hotels in Taiwan have been shutting down entire floors to save on personnel and utility costs as their occupancy rates plummet due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to CNA, the 25-year-old Grand Hi-Lai Hotel (漢來大飯店) in Kaohsiung decided to close 10 of its 20 floors, making about 200 of its 535 rooms unavailable to guests. The measure was the result of the hotel’s occupancy rate plunging from its usual 70-80 percent to 30 percent in early February.

Leaving rooms empty could cut the cost of personnel, cleaning, heating, water, and electricity, the report said.

The Grand Hi-Lai's management told CNA that unlike some other hotels, it had not given its staff leave without pay. Personnel were encouraged to take extra classes, while the partial shutdown also gave the hotel an opportunity for repairs and redecoration.

Another hotel in the southern city, the Kingship Hotel Kaohsiung Intercontinental (漢王洲際飯店), closed 120 of its 200 rooms. Meanwhile, seven employees are retiring or seeking jobs in another sector, two have started leave without pay for half a month, and others are assisting with repairs.

Kingship's management said that in contrast, a villa complex it runs in the beach town of Kenting, Pingtung County, had seen its occupancy rate jump by 50 percent, as the villas were separate buildings with independent air conditioning systems and parking lots, reducing the fear of infection. In addition, the complex is also giving special discounts to guests who show proof that they had canceled overseas trips because of the virus epidemic.

Despite the current downturn, hotel managers are still optimistic that the coronavirus outbreak will end in April and that their business will rebound, CNA reported.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
Kaohsiung
hotels
Grand Hi-Lai
Kingship Hotel Kaohsiung Intercontinental

RELATED ARTICLES

Like a cornered animal, the Chinese Communist Party is lashing out at everyone
Like a cornered animal, the Chinese Communist Party is lashing out at everyone
2020/02/21 06:12
Taiwan hopeful about self-producing COVID-19 cure remdesivir
Taiwan hopeful about self-producing COVID-19 cure remdesivir
2020/02/20 18:27
Taiwan’s first COVID-19 death confirmed to have come into contact with an infected person
Taiwan’s first COVID-19 death confirmed to have come into contact with an infected person
2020/02/20 18:18
Wuhan coronavirus must be contained by end of February for corporate survival
Wuhan coronavirus must be contained by end of February for corporate survival
2020/02/20 17:35
Taiwan may sentence coronavirus quarantine violators to up to 2 years in prison
Taiwan may sentence coronavirus quarantine violators to up to 2 years in prison
2020/02/20 17:34