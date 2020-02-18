TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wuling Farm (武陵農場) is usually swarming with visitors this time of year as they pour into the popular attraction in mountainous Heping District of Taichung to view the spectacular cherry blooms, but such a rush was absent this year due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to statistics from the Directorate General of Highways (DGH), the number of visitors to this year’s Wuling Farm Cherry Blossom Festival during the 10-day period from opening day, Feb. 8, to Monday (Feb. 17) was down 46 percent compared to last year, CNA reported Tuesday.

A maximum of 6,000 visitors are allowed to enter the farm each day during the flowering season, and traffic controls are enforced from Feb. 8-29.

However, as the Wuhan virus continues to spread, many people have cut down on outings, which has been reflected in the tourism on the farm. DGH statistics also show that the number of tour buses that entered the farm between Feb. 8 and 17 decreased by 35 percent since this time last year, according to the report.

However, the agency said that all the farm's blooms, including the cherry blossoms, are in good condition. The agency encouraged the public to visit the farm and admire the flowers, saying that public buses heading to and from Wuling Farm, as well as the bus stops, are disinfected regularly.

For more information, refer to the Wuling Farm website.



(Wuling Farm video)



(Wuling Farm video)