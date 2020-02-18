  1. Home
  2. World

China suspends Belt and Road Initiative in Kyrgyzstan

Protests by local residents force Chinese investors to quit construction of new facility

  6312
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/18 15:43
Kyrgyzstan part of China's Belt and Road Initiative. (Pixabay photo)

Kyrgyzstan part of China's Belt and Road Initiative. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese investment project in a remote mountainous part of Kyrgyzstan has been canceled over protests by local residents, resulting in the delay of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) Belt and Road Initiative strategy.

According to Liberty Times, the project in At-Bashy, a district of the southeast Naryn Region, was agreed upon during a visit to the Central Asian nation by Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping (習近平) in 2019. Investors from China had planned to pour approximately US$300 million into a trade and logistics center in Kyrgyzstan, but this was met with resistance when hundreds of protesters rallied against the project's construction site on Monday (Feb. 17).

A spokesperson for the local police said that more than 1,000 protesters had participated in the demonstration, including several men on horseback waving Kyrgyz flags. There were also placards that read "We won't give Kyrgyz land to China" as the protesters chanted in opposition to the new facility.

A local government official, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the protesters believed China would hold onto the land rather than leasing it. The source added that the protesters had threatened to use harsher tactics if the project was not canceled by Mar. 1.

The termination of the investment project signifies a temporary suspension of China's Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious infrastructure project aimed at building a massive global trade network spanning Asia, Europe, and Africa. On Jan. 17, thousands of Kyrgyz gathered at the capital's well-known Ala-Too Square and voiced their opposition to China's expansion, reported Radio France Internationale.
Kyrgyzstan
CCP
Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese investment
One Belt One Road

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TSMC faces possible impact from US-Huawei clash
Taiwan's TSMC faces possible impact from US-Huawei clash
2020/02/18 17:33
Dissidents declare China's Hunan independent
Dissidents declare China's Hunan independent
2020/02/17 12:57
China civil rights activist arrested for suggesting Xi should resign
China civil rights activist arrested for suggesting Xi should resign
2020/02/17 10:57
China replaces leading officials in Hubei and Wuhan
China replaces leading officials in Hubei and Wuhan
2020/02/13 15:52
China's coronavirus predicted in 1981 US novel
China's coronavirus predicted in 1981 US novel
2020/02/13 15:50