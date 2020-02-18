TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to the World Health Organization's (WHO) mislabeling of Taiwan as being a part of Communist China and complacency by the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), five countries have barred entry to Taiwanese travelers.

On Feb. 14, the Philippines lifted its ban on travel to and from Taiwan over the Wuhan coronavirus, while keeping it in place for China, Hong Kong, and Macau. However, according to an announcement by IATA released on Monday (Feb. 17), five countries are continuing to include Taiwan with their China travel bans.

The five countries which have included Taiwan with their ban on passengers from China include Mauritius, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu. Mauritius is the most recent country among the five where such a ban on Taiwanese travelers has been put in place.

On Monday (Feb. 17) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that Taiwan's representative office in South Africa had received reports that Mauritius had imposed a ban on anyone who resides or had been to "Chinese Taipei" (Taiwan) over the past 14 days.

Ou said that MOFA expressed its great dissatisfaction with Mauritius' policy that was clearly influenced by the WHO, which erroneously includes Taiwan in China's epidemic area, reported Liberty Times. Ou said that the ministry is continuing to negotiate with Mauritius to lift this ban and notify IATA to correct its inaccurate information about Taiwan.

As for the other four countries which are placing restrictions on Taiwanese travelers, Bangladesh is no longer allowing Taiwanese nationals to obtain a visa on arrival and it requires all passengers arriving from Taiwan to provide a medical certificate proving they are free of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Mongolia states that passengers who reside or have been to Taiwan since Jan. 1, 2020 "are not allowed to transit or enter Mongolia."

Taiwan's two former diplomatic allies are now following a strict "one China policy" by including Taiwan with their bans on travel from "China." The Solomon Islands is banning anyone who has transited through or been in "China" (including Taiwan) within the past 14 days.

Vanuatu requires passengers arriving from "Chinese Taipei" (Taiwan) to have a medical certificate "proving they are free from Novel Coronavirus (2019-NCov)."