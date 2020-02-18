TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan confirmed its 21st and 22nd cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Taiwan Pharmacist Association (TPA) announced Monday (Feb. 17) that more than 6,000 National Health Insurance (NHI) appointed pharmacies will begin selling bottles of rubbing alcohol this week.

TPA Chairman Huang Chin-shun (黃金舜) said that the rubbing alcohol will come in 300-milliliter bottles and be sold at NT$40 (US$1.3) each. He pointed out that most pharmacies have been out of rubbing alcohol for the last two weeks because most of it was distributed to health facilities and medical workers on the frontline.

Huang said that the rubbing alcohol, although more durable than surgical masks, is a necessity for fighting the epidemic and every citizen in Taiwan should have access to it. He added that each NHI-appointed pharmacy will receive on average 72 bottles per week and each individual is advised to purchase only one bottle, reported Liberty Times.

The TPA chairman urged citizens not to hoard rubbing alcohol and promised that the association will adjust supply numbers based on the first few days of sales. He also encouraged the government to prepare for increased demand for gauze and cotton swabs since their raw materials can no longer be imported from China, reported CNA.