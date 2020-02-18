TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first batch of Taiwanese recently evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan completed their 14-day quarantine on Tuesday (Feb. 18) and is safe to return home.

Out of the total 247 evacuees, 246 had shown no signs of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms during the quarantine, and the only individual confirmed to have the infection is currently receiving medical attention. At around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Taiwanese nationals were escorted from the quarantine zones to local high-speed rail stations, where they received warm welcomes from their families, reported UDN.

A Taiwanese engineer surnamed Chou (周) told CNA that it was truly a wonderful feeling to come home. He said that the medical team had taken care of all the evacuees and provided them with delicious Taiwan-style bento boxes.

Chou said that he had been fortunate to be on the first evacuation flight but said he hopes the government can continue to negotiate with Beijing about evacuating the other Taiwanese stranded in Wuhan. He proceeded to express gratitude to all the medical staff involved and praised the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for its timely response.

On Feb. 3, the first batch of Taiwanese citizens in Wuhan was given permission to leave the epicenter of the viral outbreak, and the group was placed under quarantine upon entry into Taiwan. Returning individuals were distributed equally throughout the country in unoccupied military camps and government dormitories used as quarantine zones.