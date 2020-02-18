TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a cold snap peaks in Taiwan today (Feb. 18), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a Cold Surge Advisory for much of Taiwan with Miaoli seeing the lowest temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the CWB, Taiwan this morning will feel the strongest effects of the cold surge. Kaohsiung and areas north will see temperatures range between 8 and 11 degrees in the morning.

Coastal areas, open plains, and mountainous areas of central and northern Taiwan could see the mercury dip down to between 5 and 6 degrees. Pingtung and Taitung will see a slightly warmer range of between 11 and 13 degrees.

The CWB has issued a Yellow Cold Surge Advisory for Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Yilan County, Hualien County, and Kinmen County.

In the afternoon, high temperatures will rise to between 15 and 18 degrees in northern and eastern Taiwan and 20 and 22 degrees in southern and central Taiwan. From this evening to Wednesday morning (Feb. 19), low temperatures from Tainan, Yilan, and Hualien will range between 10 and 12 degrees, while central and northern Taiwan will see lows range between 8 and 9 degrees.

Kaohsiung, Pingtung, and Taitung we see lows of between 12 and 13 degrees. Central and southern Taiwan will see a large temperature swing between day and night.

In terms of precipitation, as moisture has been greatly reduced, most areas will see partly cloudy to sunny skies. Only eastern Taiwan could see sporadic rainfall.

The weather bureau predicted that Wednesday (Feb. 19) morning the country will still be affected by the cold current. Temperatures will continue to be cold across the country in the morning, but as the cold surge weakens during the day, the mercury will gradually begin to rise.