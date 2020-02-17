TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City in southwestern Taiwan is promoting its popular Hutoupi (Tiger Head Lake) in Xinhua District as a good place to visit during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It's launching a "buy one ticket and get one free for weekdays" campaign for couples. This is until Feb. 27, the Travel Tainan website said in a news release on Feb. 12.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said despite the Wuhan virus, engaging in outdoor activities was fine as long as the correct prevention measures are taken. Kuo Chen-hui (郭貞慧), director of Tainan's Tourism Bureau, also encouraged the public to go out and enjoy nature.

She recommended the Houtoupi Scenic Area, known as "Tainan's back garden," for a break. She added that students whose winter vacation has been prolonged because of the virus should make a trip to the area, according to the statement.

Hutoupi Scenic Area Chief Chen Hong-tian (陳宏田) said that as the area is an open space with wonderful air, visitors don’t have to worry about getting infected by the virus. Instead, they can relax by walking around the park, picnicking, camping and watching the starry skies at night.

Hutoupi has excellent camping facilities, Chen added. In addition, visitors who camp here up to Feb. 27 will be eligible to receive a free ticket for a two-seater pedal boat, which is valued at NT$200 (US$6.50).

Legend has it that lovers who walk across the more than 80-year-old “Tiger Moon Suspension Bridge” (虎月吊橋) hand-in-hand will stay together and be happy all their lives. The park is suited for cycling, hiking, and barbecuing.

For more information about Hutoupi Scenic Area, refer to its website.



(Tainan City Government photos)