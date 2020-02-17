TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American open-source software developer has created a real-time interactive map showing confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Taiwan.

Mike Redmon, 28, who lives in Taipei but originally hails from Atlanta, Georgia, created the map on Feb. 13. He says he was looking around for resources to show COVID-19 in Taiwan but could not find any.

Redmon said that many popular sites were showing different data, some inaccurate. On Feb. 12, he began researching the subject and dove into the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website for data.

He says he then went to the CDC on Feb. 13 and asked for permission to use the center's data. Redmon said that he "got an awesome response, 'Taiwan is open data.'"

Redmon then took the CDC data and created the map, which can be seen below:

Taiwan 2019-nCovhttps://tw2019ncov.com