Taiwan scholar estimates over 100 COVID-19 cases undetected

He warns that if prevention and control of epidemic is not improved a global pandemic will ensue

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/17 16:15
National Taiwan University College of Public Health Deputy Dean Tony Chen (left). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A public health scholar estimated on Monday that more than 100 people possibly infected with the COVID-19 disease in Taiwan have gone undetected, according to a Chinatimes report.

National Taiwan University College of Public Health Deputy Dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said COVID-19 has spread from China into other Asian countries, with Thailand, Singapore, and Japan experiencing community-wide outbreaks. If prevention and control of the epidemic is not stepped up on countries' borders a global pandemic will ensue, he warned.

Chen went on to say that before Wuhan was placed on lockdown, 5 million people fled the city, of whom about 7,515 came to Taiwan. He calculated that among those 7,515 people, 505 were potentially infected with the virus, and given the 78 percent detection rate of Taiwan’s current fever screening systems, about 111 are possibly undetected COVID-19 patients, according to the report.
