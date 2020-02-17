  1. Home
  2. Society

Wuhan virus drives Taiwanese workers away from China

At least 63 percent of Taiwanese workers reluctant to return to China due to coronavirus fears

  228
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/17 12:22
Taiwanese wear face masks to view lanterns for Lunar New Year.

Taiwanese wear face masks to view lanterns for Lunar New Year. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wuhan cornoavirus outbreak has dampened Taiwanese workers’ aspirations to pursue a career in China, according to a recent study by Taiwan-based 104 Job Bank.

The study showed 63 percent of Taiwanese salaried employees who returned from China between Jan. 23 and Feb. 8 expressed no interest in resuming work in China. Before Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, was sealed off on Jan. 23, around 50 percent preferred to leave their jobs in the second largest economy, wrote UDN.

The spread of the deadly virus appears to have disrupted job-hopping — often seen after the Lunar New Year. Factories in China have been ordered to delay the restart of work amid expanded travel restrictions and community-level, closed-management measures.

Interrupted company operations have translated into postponed recruitment and training plans across the Chinese job market, said Jason Chin (晉麗明), vice president of 104.

Taiwanese factories based in Wuhan, Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Zhengzhou, and Shenzhen are among those affected by the stringent measures to avoid the further spread of COVID-19. The disrupted supply chain of semiconductor products, electronic components, and display panels makes career prospects in related industries look gloomy.

According to Chin, the severity of the outbreak has added to the insecurity among Taiwanese who wish to secure employment in China. Trends to reserve management positions to locals and multinationals moving manufacturing to Southeast Asia have also rendered China less appealing for Taiwan’s job seekers.
104 job bank
Wuhan
virus
coronavirus
COVID-19
outbreak
career
employment
salary employees

RELATED ARTICLES

Wuhan coronavirus patients who smoke have more severe symptoms: Doctors
Wuhan coronavirus patients who smoke have more severe symptoms: Doctors
2020/02/16 21:40
First Wuhan coronavirus death in Taiwan reported in taxi driver over 60 years old
First Wuhan coronavirus death in Taiwan reported in taxi driver over 60 years old
2020/02/16 20:50
Talks on 2nd flight to evacuate Taiwanese from Wuhan stalled due to Chinese obstruction: Health minister
Talks on 2nd flight to evacuate Taiwanese from Wuhan stalled due to Chinese obstruction: Health minister
2020/02/16 18:29
No evidence pets can be infected with new virus
No evidence pets can be infected with new virus
2020/02/16 16:30
Cherry blooms in Taiwan’s Hsinchu County provide alternative to vacationing abroad during virus outbreak
Cherry blooms in Taiwan’s Hsinchu County provide alternative to vacationing abroad during virus outbreak
2020/02/16 16:01