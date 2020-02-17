TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold air surge, which blew south into Taiwan on Sunday (Feb. 16), will cause temperatures to plunge to as low as 7 degrees Celsius by this evening (Feb. 17), as the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a cold surge advisory for 17 counties and cities in Taiwan.

As a blast of cold air from the north howls through Taiwan, temperatures in Tainan and all areas north are only expected to range between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius. The CWB predicts that temperatures in the rest of Taiwan today will range between 15 and 19 degrees.

Due to the effects of the cold spell, the CWB has issued an Orange Cold Surge Advisory for: Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Yilan County. It has also issued a Yellow Cold Surge Advisory for: Hsinchu City, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Hualien County, Taitung county, and Kinmen County.

The CWB predicts the latest cold snap will peak sometime between this afternoon and early Tuesday morning (Feb. 18). During this period, the temperature is expected to range between 7 and 10 degrees in Tainan and areas north, and only 12 to 13 C in the rest of the country.

As moisture gradually diminishes, rainfall is still possible in the first half of the day today in eastern and southern Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas of central and northern Taiwan. This afternoon, eastern Taiwan could still see brief showers, while the rest of the country will see partly cloudy to sunny skies.

During this current cold spell, CWB advises that in addition to taking steps to keep warm, residents should be sure to ensure proper ventilation for their gas heaters to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. People with cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and the elderly should take extra precautions to stay warm, while farmers should guard against frost.