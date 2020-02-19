The battle between Republican and Democrat Party will have spillover on Taiwan (Taiwan News / Chris Chang photo) The battle between Republican and Democrat Party will have spillover on Taiwan (Taiwan News / Chris Chang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Taiwan's elections this past January, the 2020 US presidential contest will be the next political turning point to impact the island nation's economy and relations with its gigantic neighbor.

The direct benefits to Taiwan from the U.S. under the Trump administration are substantial: the trade war between the U.S. and China is bringing back supply chains and investment to Taiwan. In addition, the Taiwan Travel Act and the TAIPEI Act were both passed, while no bill concerning Taiwan became law in the previous eight years under Obama.

Republicans supportive of Taiwan are increasingly visible. Right after Taiwan's presidential election, 44% more Republicans than Democrats in Congress tweeted congratulations to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her re-election.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed Taiwan as a key business partner and a friend of the U.S. on Feb. 8, while Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) with six other Republicans signed a letter calling for Taiwan's participation in the WHO. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced the Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty Act (Taiwan SOS), which allows Taiwan's national flag to be shown during official visits of the nation's representatives to the U.S.

The call between Tsai and U.S. President Donald Trump after his election in 2016 was even interpreted by some to mean Trump was fostering a special attachment to Taiwan.

On the other hand, despite the Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's statement congratulating Tsai on her re-election, Democrats seem to be less active on Taiwan-related issues. The difference in the number of Democratic co-sponsors of the aforementioned Act reflects this assumption.

As the Democratic presidential candidates are campaigning for the nomination, most of them have declared their attitude towards the US-China relations during the debates. Nevertheless, where Taiwan stands in the arms race between these two countries remains unclear.

Based on all these signs, would the victory of the GOP candidate in the following election promise a brighter future for Taiwan?

Not exactly.

"Democrats have always been strong about human rights and Republicans are always about anti-communism. From a principle point of view, both parties have reasons to like Taiwan and not like China so much," said William Stanton, former Director of American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

"I would not put too much interpretation on the number of congratulations sent from both parties to Tsai's re-election," he said. "Because when you looked into the voting on the Acts about Taiwan passed in 2019, it was bipartisan. Americans are less susceptible to the view that the U.S. should maintain great relations with China nowadays."

In a 2019 Pew Research Center Survey, 60 percent of Americans had an unfavorable view of China, with 24 percent of them believing China poses the greatest threat to the U.S. in the future.

Stanton pointed out the whole American view of China has changed. "It is probably more advantageous for Taiwan if the relations between the U.S. and China are not great. Based on this increasingly unfavorable view, every candidate knows if they say something positive about China, it will not help them get elected."

This viewpoint is also supported by I-wei Jennifer Chang, Research Fellow at the Global Taiwan Institute in Washington, D.C.

"The current atmosphere in Washington is that the United States needs to beat China and counter Chinese influence around the world. Whoever gets elected as president would have to contend with an aggressive, rising China that flouts international norms, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan benefits from a stronger U.S. military and diplomatic presence in the region," she explained.

This trend shows that positive US-Taiwan relations will not simply cool off even if the GOP loses its governance role in the next four years.

But as Stanton mentioned, the establishment of a tighter bond between the U.S. and Taiwan still depends on whether the U.S. will finally abolish the obsolete and misleading One-China policy and bury the institutes that served as a cut-out between the US and Taiwanese officials.