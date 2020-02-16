TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Blooms of cherry and peach blossoms in the mountainous area of Jianshi Township (尖石鄉) in Hsinchu County are providing a good alternative for people who avoid going abroad for a vacation during the COVID-19 outbreak, said Jianshi Mayor Zeng Guo-da (曾國大) in a press conference to promote the township’s tourism on Saturday (Feb. 15), according to CNA.

In addition to the blooms, visitors can also take hot spring baths, savor aboriginal cuisine, and attend the Feb. 22 indigenous night party, Zeng said.

He went on say that that cheery blossoms in Jinping (錦屏觀櫻) used to be one of the eight most popular attractions in Hsinchu County in the old days. Over the last 20 years, the Jianshi Township Office and local residents have been planting cherry trees in hopes of creating big blooms across a large portion of the township in springtime, he added.

The township office said that the indigenous night party would be held beside the Yu Feng bridge (玉峰大橋), according to CNA.