Surgical masks can be purchased at 303 local health centers across Taiwan starting Feb 16

The rules of purchase for the health centers are the same as those of pharmacies

  323
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/16 14:52
(New Taipei Department of Health photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) announced on its website Saturday (Feb. 15) that starting Sunday, surgical masks supplied under the name-based system will be available for purchase at 303 district health centers in addition to National Health Insurance-contracted pharmacies

Rules of purchase for the health centers are the same as those for pharmacies, the CDC added.

However, all district health centers in Taipei and nine in New Taipei are not included in the 303 health centers. The New Taipei Department of Health explained that health centers in the nine districts are located in a metropolitan area where there are over 50 NHI-contracted pharmacies, CNA reported. The nine district health centers are Banqiao, Xindian, Yonghe, Zhonghe, Luzhou, Sanchong, Xinzhuang, Xizhi, and Tucheng.

For a list of the 303 health centers (Chinese), please click here.
coronavirus

