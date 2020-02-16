China's National Health Commission reported a fewer number of new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Sunday, with 2,009 new infections reported, bringing the total to 68,500 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in December.

The death toll on mainland China from COVID-19, a disease stemming from a new form of coronavirus, now stands at 1,665, officials said.

This toll did not include the first death reported in Europe. France reported the death of a Chinese tourist from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Cruise ship evacuations

People aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship make up the largest cluster of infections outside China. Japanese Health Minister said Sunday that 70 more people were diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections onboard to 355 cases.

Canada, the United States and Hong Kong have all announced they will fly their nationals home from the cruise ship, which has been quarantined in Yokohama, Japan since February 3.

Clean cash

Meanwhile, China's central bank said over the weekend that to control the outbreak spreading, used banknotes were being disinfected and stored for up to 14 days before they are reintroduced to public circulation.

