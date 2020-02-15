TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Travelers having visited Singapore and Thailand within the previous 14 days will receive special attention for symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) such as fever and breathing problems, the health authorities announced Saturday (Feb. 15).

Doctors would be asked to look out for such cases and perform tests on them if necessary, as the number of cases in both countries had been increasing, CNA reported.

Health insurance cards could already show whether their owner had visited China, Hong Kong or Macau within the past 14 days, with Singapore and Thailand now already added. The data storage system would soon be upgraded to extend its reach all the way to the past three months and to show whether the holder had traveled between China and Taiwan indirectly via other countries, the reports said.

Taiwan has so far confirmed 18 cases of the virus, while Thailand had more than 30 and Singapore more than 50.

