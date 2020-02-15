  1. Home
ICAO describes Taiwan as province of China in coronavirus news release

Organization discusses impact of Wuhan coronavirus outbreak on airline sector

  143
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/15 20:03
Screenshot of ICAO page.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), whose membership Taiwan is seeking, described the island nation as a province of China in a news release about the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) Wednesday (Feb. 13).

In the document, titled “Economic impact estimates due to COVID-19 travel bans,” the body went on to mention “international traffic with respect to the Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions of China, or its Taiwan Province.”

ICAO recently gained notoriety by blocking Twitter users who voiced support for Taiwan and for its efforts to join the aviation body.

The text noted that 70 airlines had canceled all flights to and from China, and that 50 others had curtailed such services. Foreign airline capacity for travelers to and from the country had been cut by 80 percent, while the reduction for Chinese airlines amounted to 40 percent, according to the United Nations special body.
ICAO
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
airlines

