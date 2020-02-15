Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 07:00 p.m. (Feb. 15), shortly followed by a 5.1 temblor five minutes later, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the first temblor was located 19.2 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 10.5 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County. A lesser intensity level of 3 was recorded in Nantou County, Taichung City, Yilan County, Taoyuan City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, and Miaoli County. A level of 2 was felt in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Hsinchu City/County, Taitung County, Chiayi City/County, and Tainan City. 1 was recorded in Keelung City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Penghu County.

The second quake's epicenter was located 18.1 km southwest of Hualien County Hall 8.4 km under the surface. It registered an intensity of 3 in Hualien and Yilan.

No injuries resulting from the quakes have been reported at the time of publication.