DHL, Deutsche Post stop sending packages to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Taiwan not affected by decision

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/15 17:23
A DHL jet in Germany.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Postal and delivery services DHL and Deutsche Post announced Friday (Feb. 14) they were stopping sending packages to China, Hong Kong and Macau due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Taiwan was not included in the measure, and neither were letters, though the latter might take longer than usual to arrive at their destination, Deutsche Welle quoted a spokesman of the German postal group as saying.

DHL Express noted that due to transportation, customs and delivery problems in China, Hong Kong and Macau, it could no longer accept packages with those three areas as their destination.

A notice expressly told customers that deliveries for Taiwan were being completed as usual.

Deutsche Post DHL Group, based in the former West German capital of Bonn, describes itself as the world’s leading logistics company.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
DHL
Deutsche Post
delivery

