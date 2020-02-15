TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold air surge, which is set to blow south into Taiwan on Sunday (Feb. 16), will cause temperatures to plunge to as low as seven degrees Celsius by Tuesday (Feb. 18) in much of Taiwan.

As temperatures were already beginning to drop this morning (Feb. 15), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued an Orange Cold Surge Advisory for Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Yilan County, and Kinmen County. The CWB issued an alert in these areas as it predicts that temperatures will drop to 10 degrees Celius or lower.

The CWB has also issued strong wind advisory for Keelung City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Yilan County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County.

As for precipitation, the CWB predicts that scattered showers are likely in northern and central Taiwan later this evening. As a weather front begins to arrive in Taiwan early Sunday morning, the area affected by rainfall will begin and as the cold surge heads south, the cold snap will intensify.

Due to the effects of increased rainfall in northern Taiwan on Sunday, the temperature will continue to drop, with the high only reaching 20 degrees during the day. Other parts of Taiwan will begin to cool down after noon, with highs ranging between 22 and 24 degrees.

According to the CWB's weekly forecast, Taiwan will feel the impact of the cold surge from Monday through Wednesday (Feb. 17 to 19). During this period, the weather should be coldest by the early Tuesday morning, when the temperature will drop down to between seven and 11 degrees in northern and northeastern Taiwan.

During this cold spell, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Hualien, and Taitung will also see the mercury drop to as low as 12 or 13 degrees. Residents across Taiwan are advised to be sure to wear extra layers of clothing to protect themselves from sudden drops in temperature.