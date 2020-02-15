  1. Home
  2. Society

Cold surge to send mercury plunging in Taiwan to 7 degrees C

Cold air mass arriving on Sunday to send temperature in Taiwan plunging down to 7 degrees Celsius

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/15 16:48
(CWB satellite image)

(CWB satellite image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold air surge, which is set to blow south into Taiwan on Sunday (Feb. 16), will cause temperatures to plunge to as low as seven degrees Celsius by Tuesday (Feb. 18) in much of Taiwan.

As temperatures were already beginning to drop this morning (Feb. 15), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued an Orange Cold Surge Advisory for Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Yilan County, and Kinmen County. The CWB issued an alert in these areas as it predicts that temperatures will drop to 10 degrees Celius or lower.

The CWB has also issued strong wind advisory for Keelung City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Yilan County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County.

As for precipitation, the CWB predicts that scattered showers are likely in northern and central Taiwan later this evening. As a weather front begins to arrive in Taiwan early Sunday morning, the area affected by rainfall will begin and as the cold surge heads south, the cold snap will intensify.

Due to the effects of increased rainfall in northern Taiwan on Sunday, the temperature will continue to drop, with the high only reaching 20 degrees during the day. Other parts of Taiwan will begin to cool down after noon, with highs ranging between 22 and 24 degrees.

According to the CWB's weekly forecast, Taiwan will feel the impact of the cold surge from Monday through Wednesday (Feb. 17 to 19). During this period, the weather should be coldest by the early Tuesday morning, when the temperature will drop down to between seven and 11 degrees in northern and northeastern Taiwan.

During this cold spell, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Hualien, and Taitung will also see the mercury drop to as low as 12 or 13 degrees. Residents across Taiwan are advised to be sure to wear extra layers of clothing to protect themselves from sudden drops in temperature.
cold surge
cold advisory
cold snap
cold spell
cold weather
cold front
cold temperatures

RELATED ARTICLES

Temperatures drop to new lows amid cold snap
Temperatures drop to new lows amid cold snap
2020/01/29 15:03
New cold front could put damper on Lunar New Year holiday
New cold front could put damper on Lunar New Year holiday
2020/01/20 11:50
Cold weather with a low of 10 degrees forecast for northern Taiwan
Cold weather with a low of 10 degrees forecast for northern Taiwan
2020/01/18 14:20
Cold surge advisory issued in N. Taiwan
Cold surge advisory issued in N. Taiwan
2020/01/17 14:57
Mercury could drop to 10 degrees C in N. Taiwan, snow falling in mountains
Mercury could drop to 10 degrees C in N. Taiwan, snow falling in mountains
2020/01/13 10:15