  1. Home
  2. Society

Wuhan coronavirus drives fraud ring into arms of Taiwan police

Six Taiwanese suspects planned to return to China after the outbreak

  246
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/15 16:11
Police say they found evidence linking 6 suspects to an investment scam in China. 

Police say they found evidence linking 6 suspects to an investment scam in China.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police arrested six members of an alleged fraud ring who had returned from China to sit out the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, reports said Saturday (Feb. 15).

The six suspects left China before the Lunar New Year holiday as they expected the coronavirus to spread and make their operations more difficult at least for a time, CNA reported.

However, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) had kept a close watch on them and obtained arrest warrants on Feb. 11. The six were arrested in New Taipei City, Taoyuan and Tainan in the possession of evidence including how-to notes, diaries, lists of instructions, smartphones, laptops and Chinese bank statements.

The group reportedly lured Taiwanese with a free trip to the southern Chinese province of Guangxi, where they put them under pressure to invest in projects promising high returns as soon as the following month, CNA reported. The investment usually amounted to NT$300,000 (US$9,990).

All six detainees were Taiwanese citizens who were planning to return to China to continue their activities once the virus outbreak died down, the CIB said, adding the suspects would be investigated for fraud and for violations of banking laws, but had not broken any coronavirus prevention regulations.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
scam
fraud ring
investment scam
Guangxi

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks down 3 visitors from Hong Kong who escaped coronavirus isolation
Taiwan tracks down 3 visitors from Hong Kong who escaped coronavirus isolation
2020/02/14 20:17
Philippines scraps coronavirus Taiwan travel ban
Philippines scraps coronavirus Taiwan travel ban
2020/02/14 19:29
Taiwan emerges as 2nd largest face mask producer to fight epidemic
Taiwan emerges as 2nd largest face mask producer to fight epidemic
2020/02/14 17:22
Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung cleared of coronavirus risks
Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung cleared of coronavirus risks
2020/02/14 16:45
Taxi driver confirmed as Okinawa’s first Wuhan coronavirus case
Taxi driver confirmed as Okinawa’s first Wuhan coronavirus case
2020/02/14 16:41