

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Just one day after three people were nabbed in Taipei City’s bustling Ximending area, three other people who were supposed to spend two weeks in isolation following visits to Hong Kong and China had disappeared, leading the city government to publish their names Saturday (Feb. 15).

Taiwan has introduced a ream of measures to prevent the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading in the country, which so far has seen 18 cases confirmed and no fatalities.

Two Taiwanese women and a man of unclear nationality had recently arrived in Taiwan by ship from China to Kinmen, and on flights from China and Hong Kong respectively, CNA reported. However, health officials tried and failed more than twice to contact them at the Taipei locations they had provided.

As a result, the Taipei City Government decided to publish their names, identifying the three as Chen Yi-fei (陳乙菲), Tan Kuo-heng (譚國衡) and Chiang Chia-jung (江嘉榮), according to the CNA report. Citizens who knew their whereabouts were asked to contact the 1922 hotline.

Later Saturday, Tan, 52, was located at her home in Ximending, claiming she had never left the place since returning from China on Feb. 8, the Liberty Times reported. Chiang, who was described as a Hong Kong citizen, had written the wrong hotel room number on his report, but staff said he had never left his room during his stay.

Only Chen had still not been found since taking the ferry from China to the island of Kinmen on Feb. 5, according to the Liberty Times report.

The three arrivals from Hong Kong who were found Friday after having disappeared for almost a week had each been fined NT$70,000 (US$2,330) and transferred to specially assigned quarters to spend their medical isolation.