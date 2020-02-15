Face mask being placed in rice cooker. Face mask being placed in rice cooker. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As panic buying of surgical face masks over the Wuhan virus continues to grip Taiwan, a Taiwanese professor has found that "dry steaming" a mask in a rice cooker can sterilize it for reuse.

A study led by Chung Shan Medical University Department of Occupational Safety and Health associate professor Lai Chane-yu (賴全裕) and his team found that using a common rice cooker to "dry steam" a surgical face mask can achieve a sterilization effect. However, Lai emphasized that the method reduces the mask's filter quality and that such a method should only be used when masks are in short supply during an emergency.

In a Facebook post released on Tuesday (Feb. 11), Lai said that he and his team found that heating a face mask in a rice cooker for three minutes can achieve a sterilization rate of 99.7 percent. He said that although this would diminish the mask's filter quality by 10 percent, it can be a temporary stop-gap measure to provide some protection during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

However, many netizens who tried the method reported their mask had shrunken or melted. Lai explained that the inner wall of such cookers can reach 145 to 170 degrees Celsius and that one must place another metal pot inside to shield the mask from the cooker's sides.



Mask melted when placed directly on bottom rack. (Instagram meme)

Lai said that placing the mask over the metal rack at the bottom of the cooker could also lead to its destruction due to the high temperatures at the base of the device. To better shield the mask, he suggests inserting the metal pot on top of the metal rack inside the cooker.

After the cooker has completed its 3-minute heating cycle, he recommends leaving the mask inside for another five minutes to achieve the optimal sterilization effect.



Mask shrivled after being placed inside a bowl. (Facebook screenshot)