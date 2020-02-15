TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the Philippines lifted a ban on travel to and from Taiwan over the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday (Feb. 14), Taiwan's EVA Air announced it will resume Taipei - Manila flights, while major Philippine carriers said they would resume flights between the two countries within the next couple of days.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo announced Friday evening that restrictions on travel to and from Taiwan would be lifted “by reason of the strict measures they are undertaking, as well as the protocols they are implementing to address the COVID-19,” the Manila Bulletin reported. The newspaper said a virus task force had reached the decision based on “appeals made by concerned groups.”

Taiwan's EVA Air announced that day that it will resume its flight service of two flights per day between Taipei (Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport) and Manila (Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport) and one flight per day between Taipei and Cebu, reported CNA. The company said that it will increase its Manila service to three flights per day if market demand rises.

Meanwhile, China Airlines said that plans to resume flights from Taipei to Cebu are still currently under discussion and further information will be announced to the public shortly.

The Philippines' flag carrier Philippine Airlines announced on Friday that it will resume service between the two countries on Feb. 21, reported Pinoy Formosa. Starting on that date, the airline said it will offer flights four times per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday until Feb. 29.

Cebu Pacific said that it will resume flights on Feb. 17, with Flight5J 310 from Manila to Taipei resuming on that day. On Feb. 18, Flight 5J 311 from Taipei to Manila will resume, and Fights 5J 312 and 5J 313 will resume on Feb. 21, reported ABS-CBN News.