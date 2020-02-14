  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan tracks down 3 visitors from Hong Kong who escaped coronavirus isolation

Two men and one woman could face stiff fines

  971
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/02/14 20:17
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport's Terminal 2 Friday.

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport's Terminal 2 Friday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three people arriving from Hong Kong who should have been in isolation due to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention measures were found in the bustling Taipei neighborhood of Ximending Friday (Feb. 14).

The three arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 8 and should have stayed in isolation for 14 days following their arrival, but instead gave false information about their intended whereabouts, CNA reported.

A Taipei City Government spokesman said the three had been found after 6 p.m. Friday in a rented apartment in the capital’s Wanhua District, and would be assigned quarters while they could also expect stiff fines.

After the authorities came to the conclusion that the two men and one woman had given false addresses and telephone numbers, they decided to post the three people’s names online. Their nationality was unknown, CNA reported.

Wanhua’s Ximending area is a relatively old neighborhood popular with foreign visitors and young people, and housing numerous movie theaters, fashion stores and restaurants.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
Ximending
Taipei City Government
Hong Kong

RELATED ARTICLES

N. Korean official executed for violating quarantine rule after China visit
N. Korean official executed for violating quarantine rule after China visit
2020/02/14 11:54
Convalescent plasma offers promising treatment for coronavirus
Convalescent plasma offers promising treatment for coronavirus
2020/02/14 10:33
Former health ministers back petition on Taiwan's WHO admission
Former health ministers back petition on Taiwan's WHO admission
2020/02/14 10:32
Kaohsiung mayor participates in Cabinet meeting on virus prevention
Kaohsiung mayor participates in Cabinet meeting on virus prevention
2020/02/13 17:53
Coronavirus spreads in China, so too does bureaucracy
Coronavirus spreads in China, so too does bureaucracy
2020/02/13 17:38