TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite the relatively low novel coronavirus incidence in the Philippines—so far there have only been four cases and one death—the issue is clearly on the minds of Filipinos, inspiring preventative measures and memes alike.

Filipino content creator Rigel Thomas posted an inspired image of a Valentine’s Day bouquet filled with an N95 Particulate Respirator, a surgical mask, hand sanitizer, anti-bacterial soap, and even a few flowers. The image is without a caption, but one is hardly needed.

At press time, the Phillippines has just announced that it will be restoring Taiwan flights from its territory, according to Reuters. A travel ban related to the coronavirus had previously been in place, which was affecting many Filipino workers.