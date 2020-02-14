TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The German Institute Taipei has praised the island nation for its battle against the Wuhan coronavirus, calling it a "role model" in its Facebook post Thursday (Feb. 13), adding it should not be excluded from forums such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

As Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and medical workers continue their efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the German foreign office in Taiwan applauded the country's crisis response. It said the Taiwan government's ability to generate clear and strict rules about the viral outbreak is exceptional, but even more impressive is the self-discipline of Taiwanese.

The German Institute Taipei said Taiwan has limited the influence of the coronavirus despite the country's relatively close proximity to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the infectious disease. It added that other countries should learn from Taiwan and its response to the epidemic.

The German Institute Taipei emphasized that Taiwan can contribute to the global community with its medical knowledge and experiences. "It will be beneficial to the world if Taiwan can be admitted to international organizations," the German representative office added.